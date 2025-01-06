Low chances for snow, flurries this week

The bulk of the week is expected to be quiet, however there will be some chances for light snow or flurries as a couple of weak clipper systems pass through.

The upper-air pattern this week and through the weekend will generally be out of the northwest which is prone to clippers moving south into the region from Canada.

The first clipper will swing a trough through sometime in the late Thursday night to Friday morning timeframe which may bring the chance for light snow or flurries. This system is looking rather weak along with limited moisture.

Another stronger clipper will slide through on Sunday. However, the stronger dynamics are expected to be further north, but there may be just enough energy and moisture resulting in light snow or flurries.

At this point, accumulations are looking very light, if any at all from either system.

Make sure to keep updated with the forecast for any changes throughout the week.