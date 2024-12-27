Looking ahead to this weekend

Rain will remain likely into the early morning hours on Saturday, but is expected to clear most of the area by daybreak.

There may be a few showers hanging around through mid morning Saturday, otherwise most of the day will be dry. In fact, clouds may decrease as we progress through the afternoon hours. If we are lucky, we could see our first peeks of sun for the first time in almost a week! Fingers crossed!

High temperatures will climb into the lower 40F’s once again Saturday, especially if there is some additional sunshine during the afternoon hours. Winds will remain light out of the west around 5 to 10 mph. A beautiful day for late December!

Clouds increase once again Saturday night and into Sunday as another storm systems passes by to the south and east. Odds of our area seeing any precipitation are very low, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures will once again climb into the lower 40F’s Sunday, with winds remaining light out of the west around 5 mph. Still not a bad day for late December temperature wise, even if we are not fortunate enough to get the sunshine that we have severely lacked as of late.