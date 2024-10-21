Looking ahead at the next two weeks

When it comes to the weather across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, I think many of us are wondering when true fall arrives, and we actually get some decent rain around here.

While forecasts two weeks in advance are not always entirely accurate, they often times give a good idea of what we can expect temperature and precipitation wise across the area.

The Climate Prediction Center has issued very high odds of Minnesota and Iowa experiencing above normal to well above normal temperatures over the next two weeks. There really isn’t any indication that this forecast will not verify, especially given that Wednesday is the only day out of the next ten that we are expecting temperatures to be near the long term average for this time of year.

In terms of precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center has Minnesota and Iowa under fair chances of seeing either above or below average precipitation October 25th through October 29th. There currently is no substantial precipitation chance during this time period here locally at this time, however.

The 8 to 14 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for precipitation calls for above average precipitation across Minnesota and Iowa to end October and begin November. Given the uncertainty with the forecast as far out as early November, it is really hard to say whether or not this forecast will verify or not. It is a promising one, especially since we really could use some rain around here.

With how dry it has been as of late though, I wouldn’t get my hopes too high on any widespread precipitation around the Weather First area any time soon. Things look to remain warm around here either way, but we will have to wait and see if we do see any decent rain chances emerge in the next two weeks.