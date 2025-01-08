Light snow with minor accumulations possible Thursday

A quick-moving and rather weak clipper system will pass through on Thursday leading to the chance of light snow which may put down some minor accumulations.

This system doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with and will be fighting some dry air as it slides through, but it’ll have just enough energy to produce some light snow beginning sometime on Thursday afternoon with a few snow showers or flurries lasting through the night into Friday morning.

Snow accumulations are not expected to be much with most of the area likely seeing around a dusting to 0.5″ which may be enough to coat roads leading to some slippery stretches.

The day will start with temperatures in the teens during the morning hours with highs expecting to climb into the middle 20s and near-average by afternoon.