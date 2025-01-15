Light snow possible Wednesday followed by late week warm-up; much colder weekend ahead

A weak system will pass through on Wednesday afternoon leading to the chance of light snow or flurries followed by a brief late week warm-up before Arctic air returns this weekend into next week.

Clouds will build through the day on Wednesday with a frontal system passing through during the afternoon and early evening. There’ll be just enough moisture and energy to pop some light snow showers or flurries with some possible freezing drizzle in spots. Snow accumulations are expected to be very little and could make for a few slippery spots.

Temperatures on Wednesday will push into the lower-to-middle 20s by afternoon and will continue to rise into the upper 20s by Thursday morning due to a breezy southwest wind that’ll bring in some mild air the rest of the week.

Thursday will see temperatures climb into the lower 30s with upper 30s likely on Friday.

An Arctic front will pass through Friday night into Saturday bringing much colder air behind it as temperatures cool off into the teens for highs on Saturday before falling below zero by Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely not make it above zero until Tuesday.

The worst of the cold will likely occur Sunday night into Monday. Wind chills may get to very dangerous levels around -30° or colder by Monday morning.