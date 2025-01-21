Light snow possible Tuesday night and Wednesday

A weak clipper system will pass through the Upper Midwest late Tuesday night with additional energy sweeping through on Wednesday leading to the chance of on and off light snow showers.

The bulk of the energy and moisture will remain north as dry air may limit snow potential in the Weather First area on Tuesday night, but a few places may see some light snow.

Additional energy drops south through the region on Wednesday ahead of another surge of colder air that will arrive on Thursday. The cold air will squeeze out the remaining moisture and combined with some instability, a few snow showers will be possible.

Total snow accumulations are expected to be light for those that see snow with a coating to 0.5″ at most.