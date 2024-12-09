Light snow possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

A quick-moving system will track through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing the chance of light snow to the Weather First area.

High pressure will begin to nudge in late Tuesday which will bring south some frigid Arctic air to the area by midweek. It’ll also squeeze out the remaining moisture leading to the chance of light snow late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Minor accumulations of a dusting to around a half of an inch are possible which could lead to some slippery spots on roads overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Arctic air will move in behind the front will falling temperatures Tuesday night through Wednesday. The day will start with temperatures in the teens before dropping into the single digits by late afternoon and early evening.