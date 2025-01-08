Light snow moves in Thursday afternoon, temperatures get a slight bump upward

Despite the lack of snow across the region, we’ve got an active weather pattern ahead of us. With that said, we still do not have any major storm systems moving through the area anytime soon.

From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will remain in the teens, which is a bit above average for January. Clouds will increase through Thursday morning and a front pushing through the region will bring light snow Thursday afternoon to evening.

Snowfall amounts will be minimal, generally around a trace to a half inch, but could be enough to make for a few slick spots out there on your late Thursday commute.

Flurries will linger with a cloudy sky on Friday as that front departs to the south and east of us. High temperatures will remain in the mid-20s Friday, and same goes through the weekend.

Another clipper will swing through the region Saturday night through Sunday. This one will again bring minor amounts of snow, but will have a little more to it than Thursday’s. Around 1-2″ of snow accumulation appears possible by the end of Sunday.