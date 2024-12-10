Light snow likely Tuesday night with bitter cold air settling in through midweek

Another round of wintry weather is on the doorstep of the Weather First area over the next few days.

Light snow will likely develop sometime Tuesday evening and continue through much of the overnight before wrapping up early Wednesday morning.

Snow accumulations are expected to be generally around or less than one inch, but that’s all it would take to make for some slippery travel especially during the Wednesday morning commute.

Arctic air will make its way into the area behind the snow with temperatures likely in teens on Wednesday morning before falling into the single digits by afternoon. A northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times will lead to wind chills below-zero.

Thursday morning will start out with the first sub-zero temperatures of the season as they’ll likely be in the single digits below-zero with highs climbing into the single digits above-zero by afternoon. However, the wind chill will be below-zero all day.

The Arctic air starts to retreat by Friday with temperatures climbing into the lower 20s for highs and then 30s return over the weekend.

Another system may bring a wintry mix and possibly some rain to the area late Friday night and Saturday. However, there is quite a bit of uncertainty in the storm track which will have implications on precipitation type. Expect details to be ironed out in the days ahead.