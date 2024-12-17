Light snow into Tuesday evening, another accumulation of snow Thursday

The first of two rounds of snow this week is affecting parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as of Tuesday afternoon. This snow will last through Tuesday evening and come to an end by Midnight.

We’ll catch a break in the action Wednesday before the next round of snow on Thursday. Temperatures will drop back below average Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-20s and a breeze out of the northwest. There will be a few breaks in the clouds Wednesday, especially in the afternoon.

Thursday is a Weather First ALERT DAY! The next clipper arrives Thursday morning. Snow will begin to fall just prior to sunrise, and continue through the majority of the day Thursday. Amounts of snow will not be overwhelming, but should be enough to have at least a minor impact on travel throughout southern Minnesota and a bit of northern Iowa. Totals look to end up around 2 to 4 inches by Thursday evening. Higher amounts are likely to our north around the Twin Cities and central Minnesota.

Behind Thursday’s clipper, temperatures will drop going into the weekend. Highs on Friday will remain in the teens to around 20 degrees. This weekend’s highs will be in the lower 20s as cold, Canadian air settles over the region. Next week’s temperatures will rise back into the lower 30s.