Light snow, flurries possible Tuesday with the new year bringing in much colder weather

A weak weather system will pass through on Tuesday leading to the chance of light snow or flurries followed by much colder weather heading into the new year.

New Year’s Eve day will start with some areas of patchy fog. A few light snow showers or flurries will be possible from the late morning hours until around early evening. No accumulations are expected. Temperatures will hover around or in the lower 30s for much of the day before falling into the 20s by late afternoon and eventually the teens by New Year’s Day morning. A brisk wind will also lead to wind chills in the single digits.

New Year’s Day will be much colder with high temperatures well below-average with most areas around or in the lower 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. A brisk northwest wind will likely lead to wind chills in the single digits and teens.

It’ll only get colder the rest of the week into the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the teens with night lows in the single digits to around zero.

A storm system may bring some snow to the area or close by late in the weekend, however the latest model trends are pushing that system further south and away from the local area. Some shifts in the storm track are still possible so this system will have to be watched closely in the days ahead.