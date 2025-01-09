Light snow chances through the weekend with seasonably cold temperatures

Temperatures are expected to be seasonably cold, or near average, through the weekend. There will also be chances for light snow as a couple of clipper systems will pass through.

Clouds will thicken up throughout the day on Thursday with some light snow likely developing sometime during the middle-to-late afternoon hours. Snow will wind down during the evening with some flurries possible through Thursday night and Friday. Total snow accumulations will be around or less than 0.5″, but still enough to coat the roads so some slippery spots are possible.

Another more potent clipper is set to arrive sometime in the late Saturday night to Sunday timeframe. There is still uncertainty on the timing and overall track of the system which will become clearer by the end of the week. This system will have a bit more moisture to work with and may lead to accumulations of 1″ or possibly 2″ in spots. Once the storm track gets narrowed down, snow amounts and where will be clearer as well.

Temperatures from Thursday through Sunday will hover near average with highs in the lower-to-middle 20s.

Behind the weekend system, we’ll see a brief spell of Arctic air as temperatures are expected to be in the single digits for highs on Monday and Tuesday with night lows a touch below zero.

Temperatures will rebound to near or above average by the middle to end of next week.