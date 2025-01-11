Light snow chances this weekend, much colder air arrives next week

Happy Saturday everyone!

We are still on track to see scattered light snow showers across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this evening and Sunday. An Alberta Clipper is currently tracking across the Dakota’s and will track into Minnesota over the next few hours. Snow chances increase through the evening, with the best chance for snow holding off until around/after midnight.

Minor snow accumulations of under 1″ are expected across most of the viewing area, with the best chance of seeing 1″ being north of I-90. There also is the outside chance of freezing drizzle mixing in at times. With that said, you’ll want to watch out for some slick spots on the roads if heading out tonight. No major travel disruptions are anticipated, but you’ll want to keep an eye out for some icy patches.

Any lingering flurries and snow showers come to an end by Sunday evening. Temperatures reach their peak in the mid 20F’s Sunday morning, before rapidly dropping Sunday afternoon. Northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph will send the thermometer crashing to near 0F by later Sunday night.

Wind chills as low as -20F are possible into Monday morning, with wind chills remaining below 0F through the day Monday. Air temperatures will only climb into the single digits, making for a raw day.

Clouds finally clear out Monday night into Tuesday, with temperatures remaining bitterly COLD. Lows will be in the negative single digits for most Monday night into Tuesday, with wind chills as low as -25F Tuesday morning. You’ll certainly want to bundle up in a thick coat, hat, gloves, and scarf heading out Monday and Tuesday, with the dangerously cold temperatures at times.

Temperatures rebound significantly by the end of next week, climbing into the mid to upper 20F’s Wednesday, and into the mid to upper 30F’s Thursday and Friday. Well above average for this time of year, and certainly a nice break from the very cold arctic air!