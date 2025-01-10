Light snow chances continue through the weekend with brief blast of Arctic cold next week

A couple of weak systems passing through will lead to light snow chances through the weekend followed by a brief blast of Arctic cold early next week.

A clipper system will continue to rotate through the region on Friday with just enough energy to squeeze out the rest of the moisture resulting in flurries or pockets of snow showers. Any accumulations are expected to be minor.

Another system will pass through sometime Saturday evening leading to the chance of more light snow through the night and into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations are expected to be around or less than one inch.

Temperatures through the weekend will be around the middle 20s for highs before Arctic air arrives by Sunday night into Monday as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will remain in the single digits with morning lows falling below zero. Wind chills may get as cold as -10° to -20° by Monday and Tuesday mornings.

The Arctic air will be brief as temperatures springboard to near 20° on Wednesday with highs near or in the lower 30s toward the end of next week.