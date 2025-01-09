Light snow arrives Thursday afternoon

A weak clipper will slide through the region Thursday. The morning will start out nice and quiet, and there may even be a little bit of sunshine. By the mid to late afternoon, light snow will begin to fall. It won’t last too long, maybe a few hours, and totals will remain minor.

We’re looking at around .5″-.75″ of snow around southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by the end of Thursday. This may still be enough to make roads a little slick in places late Thursday.

A few flurries and snow showers may linger into Friday. A somewhat stronger clipper moves through the region this weekend with light, accumulating snow Saturday night through Sunday.