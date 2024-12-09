Light precipitation chances this week with Arctic air arriving by midweek

The week ahead will offer light precipitation chances, but it will get colder by midweek as Arctic air is once again back on the move.

A weak system will pass through northern Minnesota on Monday and sweep a cold front through by afternoon. There may be enough energy and moisture to squeeze out a light rain shower as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. However, a few snowflakes may mix in.

Temperatures will become much cooler on Tuesday with highs expecting to be in the middle 20s.

The Arctic air will begin to move in by Tuesday night. The cold air will squeeze out the remaining moisture leading to the chance of light snow with some minor accumulations possible by Wednesday morning.

The cold settles in on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens likely occurring during the morning hours with falling temperatures throughout the day.

Thursday is expected to be the coldest day with temperatures in the single digits below-zero to start the day and wind chills in the teens below-zero. Highs for the day will only manage the single digits.

The cold begins to ease by Friday with high temperatures reaching the lower 20s.

Mild air nudges in for the weekend with high temperatures expecting to be around the low-to-middle 30s with night lows in the teens and 20s.