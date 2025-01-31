Light precipitation chances in the days ahead with wintry temperatures returning next week

Light precipitation chances will be around in the days ahead as temperatures look to remain above average through the weekend before returning to near seasonal averages heading into next week.

Friday won’t quite be record-breaking like Thursday, but still it’ll be a mild day with high temperatures expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 40s under a bright, sunny sky.

Clouds build Friday night into Saturday as a system approaches leading to the chance of light snow on Saturday. A wintry mix or even some rain is possible depending on temperatures which are expected to b around the middle 30s for highs. Any accumulations are expected to be very light, if any.

Temperatures will get a bump heading into Sunday as highs get back to the middle 40s.

A cold front will slide through Sunday night and Monday bringing much colder air with it as temperatures cool back to near seasonal averages with highs expecting to be in the lower 20s. There will also be a chance for light snow as the front arrives.

Temperatures are expected to remain near 20° for highs on Tuesday and around the middle 20s on Wednesday before becoming slightly cooler toward the end of the week.