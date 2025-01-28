January to end warmer than average

The month of January has been running below average so far from a temperature standpoint, but a mild push of Pacific air will lead to above average temperatures as the month closes.

A cold front will slide through on Tuesday night sending a push of of colder air for Wednesday as high temperatures will be around the middle 30s, which is still above average for late January.

An upper-level ridge over the west coast will nudge its way further east sending a push of warmer air into the region on Thursday as high temperatures climb to near-record levels with upper 40s to lower 50s.

The warmth isn’t expected to last as temperatures cool back down into the middle 30s from Friday through the weekend, which is still above average.

Colder air arrives early next week with temperatures expecting to drop a bit below average with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s along with very cold night lows in the single digits.