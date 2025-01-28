January to end mild with near-record warmth

Temperatures are expected to be well above average as January comes to a close with near-record warmth likely on Thursday.

Tuesday will be a mild day for this time of year with high temperatures climbing into the middle-to-upper 40s with a few locations, especially in North Iowa, that will flirt with 50°. However, a blustery southwest wind with gusts up to 45 mph will make it feel about 10° colder.

A cold front will slide through Tuesday night bringing temperatures down for Wednesday, but still above average, as highs manage the middle 30s. A northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph will make it feel much colder.

Record-warmth is likely on Thursday as high temperatures push into the upper 40s to lower 50s which would come close or even break daily records for several communities in the Weather First area.

Temperatures will dial back heading into the weekend with highs around the middle 30s before falling back to near or even below average early next week.

Precipitation chances continue to look small. A weekend system may bring rain and snow chances to the area, but there are still uncertainties on its track and timing at this point.