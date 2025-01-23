January to close with above average temperatures
Warmer air will fight its way into the region heading into next week pushing the Arctic air further north leading to well above average temperatures as January comes to a close.
Temperatures will back to near or above average on Friday and Saturday as highs will range from the lower-to-middle 20s. The average high for late January is in the lower 20s.
A cold front will pass through Saturday night dropping temperatures back to the single digits by Sunday morning, however a gusty westerly wind will push temperatures back into the upper 20s for highs by afternoon with plentiful sunshine.
An upper-level ridge will setup over the west coast early next week. It’ll inch its way further east as it amplifies and pushes the cold Arctic air further north.
As a result, temperatures will soar into the middle-to-upper 30s from Monday through the end of January and into the first of February.
In fact, the Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high probability of above average temperatures for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest in the January 28th to February 1st timeframe.
Other than a few flurries or scattered snow showers possible on Friday, it’s looking like the quiet weather rolls on in our area.