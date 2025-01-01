January to begin with cold, below-average temperatures

A cold snap is expected to last well into January and the new year leading to well below-average temperatures.

New Year’s Day on Wednesday will be the “warmest” day out of at least the next ten days with high temperatures expecting to be around the lower-to-middle 20s.

Temperatures are expected to then drop well below-average through the rest of the week and even into next week as highs will generally be around the lower-to-middle teens and night lows mainly in the single digits with a couple of mornings possibly flirting with or dropping below-zero.

The weather pattern will overall be fairly quiet. However, a quick-hitting clipper system will pass through Iowa on Thursday which may graze portions of north Iowa. However, the higher likelihood of snow accumulations (1-3″) appears it’ll fall across the central and southern part of the state.

Otherwise, quiet weather looks to remain in tact heading into next week.