January thaw will lead to warmer temperatures the rest of the week with Arctic air to follow

The Arctic air that gripped the Weather First area over the last few days will be replaced with mild Pacific air leading to warmer temperatures the rest of the week, however another blast of bitterly cold Arctic air will follow heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 20s on Wednesday and into the lower 30s on Thursday with upper 30s expected on Friday. A breezy southwest surface wind will help drive in the mild air before it switches back to the northwest this weekend which will bring in the bitterly cold Arctic air.

An Arctic front will slide through Friday night into Saturday with high temperatures only managing the teens on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will drop below zero by Sunday morning and likely not make it above zero until Tuesday!

The coldest of the air will be overhead Sunday night into Monday when temperatures are expected to fall into the teens below zero with dangerous wind chills around -30° or colder!

Temperatures will eventually climb above zero into the teens on Tuesday and then near average in the lower-to-middle 20s through the middle of the week.

No major winter storms look to be on the horizon although light snow and/or flurry chances are possible at times over the next week.