January thaw arrives later this week followed by coldest air of the season

A January thaw is expected for the second half of the week before some bitterly cold Siberian air makes its way into the region later this weekend into next week.

Tuesday will still be plenty cold with high temperatures in the upper single digits to lower teens under a bright and sunny sky. However, wind chills will likely remain in the single digits below zero.

Temperatures will increase to near average on Wednesday with highs pushing into the middle 20s under a partly cloudy sky. A weak system will pass through during the afternoon and evening which may bring a few flurries.

Warmer air nudges in for Thursday with highs in the middle 30s with upper 30s likely on Friday when a few communities may sneak into the lower 40s.

A push of colder air arrives on Saturday knocking temperatures back into the teens for highs with single digits highs expected on Sunday after starting out below zero.

The coldest of the air will be overhead on Monday when the day will start with temperatures in the teens below zero and wind chills that may get as cold as -30°. High temperatures for the day will not make it above zero.

Temperatures will start to gradually increase through the middle of next week.