Icy mix Saturday, conditions improve quickly Sunday

A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is likely Saturday. Temperatures will remain below freezing at ground level through the majority of Saturday in southern Minnesota. We may see temperatures rise above 32 degrees in northern Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Precipitation will come to an end Saturday evening. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark through Saturday night, and start to nudge above freezing in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Sunday morning, which is great news.

Highs make it to the upper 30s Monday before cooling back down to more seasonable levels next week.