Icy conditions likely Saturday, a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Saturday evening

An approaching storm system is going to make travel difficult to hazardous Friday night through Saturday. A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow is likely through that time frame, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Midnight Friday night to Midnight Saturday night.

The wintry mix will begin to our south Friday evening, moving into northern Iowa Friday night and southern Minnesota early Saturday morning. There will be both snow and freezing rain from this storm system, and a coating of ice is likely.

While most roads have already been treated, and will continue to be, there will still likely be icy spots out there through Saturday. Precipitation will begin to taper off late Saturday afternoon to early evening.

Temperatures will remain below freezing through Saturday, climbing to around 32 degrees Saturday afternoon and dropping back below freezing Saturday night. By late Sunday morning, temperatures will rise back above freezing, helping to improve travel conditions across the area. Monday will be mild by December standards with highs in the mid to upper-30s.

Next week is going to remain cold, but more seasonable with highs in the 20s after Monday. Another quick shot of snow showers is possible on Monday.