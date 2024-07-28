Heat index values in the “caution” range over the next few days

The warmer temperatures, combined with the high dew points throughout the week, will lead to heat index values capable of exposing the general public to heat related illnesses.

Monday will potentially be one of the cooler days of the week, especially if leftover cloud cover from any morning storms sticks around into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80F’s, with dew points in the low 70F’s.

Heat index values, the “feels like” temperature, will be in the mid to upper 80F’s. This falls just below the “caution” level on the heat index scale. This means heat related illness likelihood is lower, but staying hydrated will be important!

Tuesday and Wednesday, heat index values will be in the “caution” territory thanks to highs in the mid to upper 80F’s, with dew points near 70F. Frequent shade breaks and staying hydrated will be very important with such high heat index values.

Things cool off just a little bit as we head into Thursday and Friday, with potentially lower dew points as well. It still will be warm and humid, however, and heat index values won’t be far below the “caution” criteria once again by Friday afternoon.

With that being said, stay hydrated and cool out there this week folks!