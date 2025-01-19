Hazards that come with the cold weather

With wind chills dropping as low as -35F in the coming days, there are a few hazards to be aware of if you are planning on heading out the door.

Frost bite is the most common cold weather injury in arctic outbreaks such as the one we are in the midst of. Frost bite is the freezing of an area of skin, most commonly on our fingers, ears and nose. These extremities are especially vulnerable, due our bodies preserving more heat near our core as opposed to, say, our fingers. Frostbite can result in the death of skin tissue, and if severe enough, loss of function of extremities.

While it depends person to person, frostbite can set in over the course of only 15 to 30 minutes when wind chills are as low as -30F to -35F, as they will be at times Sunday through Tuesday. The best way to avoid frostbite is to keep extremities well covered and protected from the cold and wind.

Another common hazard with the cold weather is hypothermia. Hypothermia takes place when our bodies core temperature drops below a certain threshold, and can no longer keep itself warm. Signs of hypothermia include confusion, difficulty speaking, sudden sleepiness, stiff muscles, and intense shivering. If you experience any of these symptoms, the best course of action is to get somewhere warm as soon as possible, as hypothermia can be fatal.

Other hazards to be mindful of are carbon monoxide poisoning. This and a common way it can happen are not often thought about, but can be fatal. Running a car inside a garage, and exposing yourself to that air for a longer period of time can lead to CO poisoning. Remaining in your car for a long period of time while it is running without a good ventilation system can be hazardous as well.

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, the best thing to do is let your car warm up outside. Also make sure your car has good ventilation to avoid any risks.

Another good measure to take during cold times such as these include checking in on family and friends to ensure they have a way to stay warm in a safe manner!