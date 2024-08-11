Gradually warming this week with storms by midweek

Happy Sunday! It has been a nearly perfect day out there weather wise across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa! We have seen plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the mid 70F’s, comfortable dew points, as well as lighter winds.

There has been an increase in high level cirrus clouds across the skies this afternoon, which indicates that our next disturbance is on its way. It will pass us by to the south tonight into tomorrow, bringing a slight chance for showers, especially south of the Iowa/Minnesota border.

Monday will start out generally cloudy, with skies becoming partly cloudy by mid to late afternoon. Highs may reach into the upper 70F’s for our Minnesota counties, assuming enough sunshine is present to help temperatures get there.

Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday look quiet across the Weather First area. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70F’s to perhaps 80F. Dew points will be sneaking into the more humid range (mid 60F’s) ahead of the next storm system.

Wednesday afternoon through Friday, there is an increasing chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area. While it is a bit soon to pin down specifics, it appears there may be multiple rounds of showers and storms, perhaps more widespread in nature as well.

No severe weather expected at this time, but we will be monitoring Wednesday through Friday closely in the coming days.

By next weekend, things quiet down again, with highs returning to around 80F, rather seasonable for this time of year!