Get ready, the heat cranks up this weekend

While it has finally been a fairly comfortable summerlike week here in Minnesota and Iowa, things are going to take a turn to the more oppressive end of the spectrum regarding heat and humidity this weekend.

Saturday will feature high temperatures in the mid 80F’s across the area, with dew points climbing well into the 70F’s. This will allow heat indices to reach into the low 90F’s for much of the area.

The heat index takes the air temperature and moisture in the air into account to determine what the feels like temperature will be. With that being said, it is going to feel above 90F on Saturday.

Heading into Sunday, highs will likely be very close to 90F across southern Minnesota and surpassing 90F across northern Iowa. This will allow heat indices to approach 100F if we do indeed see temperatures reach 90F and dew points remain in the mid 70F’s.

Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday, but storm chances raise questions on just how warm we get. The bottom line is that it will be very warm and humid this weekend into early next week. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, it will be important to drink plenty of water and spend time in the shade often to keep yourself cool.