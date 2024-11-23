Generally quite through next week, turning much colder

Happy Saturday everyone! If you were out and about early enough today you may have noticed some blue sky peaking from between a developing altocumulus cloud deck this morning! While it wasn’t much blue sky, nor did it provide much/if any sunshine, it served as a nice reminder that the sky and sun are still there after days of cloud cover.

Not much looks to change the remainder of this weekend. Clouds hang around through Sunday, with very low precipitation chances overall. The one benefit to the cloud cover is that it will keep our temperatures on the consistent and “mild” side for this time of year, with lows in the low to mid 30F’s Sunday morning and highs in the low 40F’s Sunday.

Clouds hang around Monday as a disorganized area of low pressure tracks across the area. Not looking at much in terms of precipitation chances, with drizzle/very light rain being possible Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be a bit cooler, in the mid to upper 30F’s.

The area of low pressure becomes more organized to our east, but by the time it does so any significant precipitation associated with the low will be east of the area. Sinking air behind the disturbance will finally allow us to see some sunshine heading into Tuesday, but it will be cooler still, with highs in the low 30F’s.

As we progress into the latter half of next week, very cold air gradually funnels into the region thanks to upper level low pressure over Hudson Bay, as well as the polar jet stream sinking to our south and west. How much cloud cover we will have remains uncertain at this time, but one thing is for sure, it is going to get COLD.

Highs toward the end of next week will only manage to make it into the 20F’s, with morning low temperatures potentially dropping into the single digits! January like cold!

Can’t rule out a bout of snow or two next week, but this will depend on the positioning of the polar jet. Any snow is not likely to be significant given how cold and dry the air streaming in from the northwest will be.

Winter is going to crash in fast it seems, with now certainly being a good time to locate that hat and those gloves you may not have found quite yet!