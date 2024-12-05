Frigid Thursday with mild weather expected this weekend

Arctic air has gripped the area, but its stay will be short-lived as much more mild air will replace it heading into the weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the mid-to-upper teens for highs. It’ll be a blustery day, although not as windy as Wednesday, but wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible through the morning hours with the wind slowly tapering off through the day. The breeze will make it feel even colder as wind chills will go from sub-zero during the morning to the single digits above-zero through the afternoon.

Friday will be a transition day as milder air begins to nudge in due to a west-to-southwest wind. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The mild air settles in over the weekend with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday and middle-to-upper 40s on Sunday with sunshine and passing clouds both days. It’ll also be breezy with occasional wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.

The warmup won’t last as temperatures are expected to drop below-average by the middle of next week.

The next several days are looking quiet, however a storm system passing to the north on Monday may be close enough to bring a slight rain and/or snow chance. Details will be ironed out as it gets closer.