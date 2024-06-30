Forth of July looks stormy

As if we had not received our fair share of rain in the last few weeks, yet another round of thunderstorms appears likely looking ahead to the Forth of July holiday on Thursday.

Current forecast models as of Sunday evening are showing numerous showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon and continuing into the evening hours.

This may put a damper on outdoor plans for the holiday; however, it is worth noting since we are still a few days out from the forecast so be sure to stay tuned as we continue to refine your Weather First forecast for the Forth of July.