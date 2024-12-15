Foggy into Monday, a few snow chances this week and turning colder

Happy Sunday everyone! Road conditions have improved significantly since yesterday, with above freezing temperatures helping to melt any remaining ice on the roads. We have traded one driving hazard for another, however, with pockets of dense fog across the area this afternoon. Fog will linger into tonight, reducing visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect for all of our viewing area, except Steele and Freeborn counties, until 9AM Monday.

Fog hangs around into Monday morning, but coverage decreases thanks to increasingly breezy conditions as low pressure passes the area by to the north. There could be a few stray rain/snow showers around Monday, but most of the forcing and moisture remains north of the area. Highs will be in the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s for most locations. It will also be a bit breezy, with west winds up to 30 mph at times.

Colder air begins to move in after the cold front passes through Monday afternoon, with highs dropping into the low 30F’s for Tuesday. Clouds stick around as another cold front passes through the area Tuesday afternoon. There is increasing confidence in a light batch of snow showers passing through the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Models still disagree on whether the heaviest snow passes through our area or misses to the north.

Either way, snow showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon through around midnight Tuesday night, with snow accumulations around 1″ in most locations, with isolated higher amounts possible.

High temperatures dip into the low 20F’s on Wednesday, with lows in the teens Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Snow showers return to the area Thursday afternoon, with growing confidence in the potential for a more widespread event capable of dropping a few inches across southeastern Minnesota, and less snow across northern Iowa.

Colder than average temperatures arrive by the end of the week and into next weekend, with highs in the teens to lower 20F’s, and overnight lows in the single digits to near 0F, especially Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Temperatures look to rebound by early the following week, with mostly cloudy skies hanging around through a majority of the forecast period.