Fog into Tuesday morning, quiet and mild through Christmas Day

With milder air in place Monday and added moisture in the air, fog will develop Monday night and linger through Tuesday morning. There is a small batch of colder, Canadian air that is going to drop temperatures just a bit on Tuesday and help keep what little snow we have around into Christmas Day.

Even with temperatures falling back a bit on Tuesday, highs will still make it to the lower 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will remain stubborn through the rest of this week, so we’re in for very little, if any, sunshine through this coming weekend.

Highs return to the mid-30s on Christmas Day and will continue to rise into this weekend with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s this coming Saturday.

Along with that warmer air, a storm system is bringing rain to the region late Thursday night, and rain will continue Friday through Saturday.

Next week will gradually turn colder. Highs will drop back to the 20s on New Year’s Day and seasonably cold days look to follow.