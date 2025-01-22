Flurries possible Wednesday followed by brief cold spell with warming into the weekend

A weak system and cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday leading to the chance of flurries or a brief snow shower, followed by a short cold spell on Thursday before temperatures warm into the weekend.

A few flurries will be possible on Wednesday morning as a weak system exits the area. A cold front will slide through during the late afternoon and evening hours leading to the chance of more flurries or even a brief snow shower. It’ll be a breezy day with high temperatures well above average in the middle-to-upper 20s, however wind chills will remain in the teens.

Colder air arrives on Thursday behind the front with high temperatures barely sneaking into the teens. However, wind chills will be below zero throughout the day.

The cold stint is brief as warming temperatures are expected from Friday through the weekend with highs returning to near or above average ranging from the lower-to-upper 20s. Night lows are expected to be in the single digits and teens.

It’ll get even warmer heading into next week with high temperatures near 30° on Monday and mid-to-upper 30s through midweek.

There are no major storms in the cards for the local area as it remains fairly quiet through the weekend into next week.