Flurries, light snow possible Saturday with sunny, mild end to the weekend

The weekend will start with a chance of flurries or a stray snow shower, but will end with sunshine and mild temperatures for late January.

A clipper system will pass through on Saturday leading to the chance of flurries or a stray snow shower. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s for highs. However, it’ll feel much colder as a blustery west wind gusting up to 30 mph at times, will lead to wind chills in the teens throughout the day.

Colder air will settle into the area Saturday night behind the passing system. Temperatures will drop back into the single digits by Sunday morning with near to below zero wind chills.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, but it’ll still be a breezy day with a westerly wind gusting up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures are expected to return to the upper 20s by afternoon., but much like Saturday, it’ll feel colder as wind chills will likely remain in the teens.