Flurries, light snow possible Friday

A clipper system will pass through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Friday which may bring the chance of flurries or light snow showers to the Weather First area.

Clouds will increase throughout the day as moisture arrives ahead of the system. The bulk of the system’s energy and higher moisture are expected to stay across most of north-central Minnesota where the better chance of snow and accumulations is expected, however if drier air can be overcome across southeast Minnesota and north Iowa, light snow showers would be possible during the afternoon and evening. Any accumulations would be minimal, if any.

Warmer air arrives thanks to a gusty southerly wind. Temperatures will get back to near the seasonal average for late January with highs around the lower 20s by afternoon.