First push of cold air for the coming arctic blast arrives Friday afternoon

We’re still in for one more mild day in our brief January thaw through most of Friday. However, a cold front will push into southern Minnesota late Friday afternoon, and into northern Iowa early Friday evening.

Along this cold front, there may be a few pockets of freezing mist and rain. There may be some slick spots on area roads late Friday, potentially affecting the evening commute.

Temperatures will drop significantly this weekend into the beginning of next week. Wind chills will be nearing -30° Sunday morning and -35° Monday morning.