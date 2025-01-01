Few chances for precipitation with very cold weather to linger into next week

The weather pattern locally is expected to be fairly quiet, but the very cold and well below-average temperatures will linger over the next several days into next week.

Temperatures are expected to be around 20° for a high on Thursday with lower-to-middle teens for highs beginning on Friday and lasting into the middle of next week which is well below-average (lower 20s) for early January. Night lows are generally expected to be in the single digits with a couple of mornings hovering around or dipping a bit below-zero.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of below-average temperatures in the January 6th through 10th period.

The pattern will be mainly quiet. However, a clipper system will pass through Iowa on Thursday which may bring a very slight chance for a little snow to north Iowa. The higher likelihood of accumulations is expected across central and southern Iowa where 1-3″ is possible.

A stronger storm system is expected to pass south across the Missouri and Ohio River Valley’s in the late Saturday to Monday timeframe. The bulk of any wintry weather is expected to stay south, however any shift north may sneak some snow into parts of the Weather First area so this will have to be watched in the days ahead until a final track of the system gets finalized.