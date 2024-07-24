Fair and Honkers forecast

It’s the middle of the summer with fair season in full swing.

The Olmsted County Fair continues to roll on in Rochester with the Hancock County District Fair in north Iowa also underway.

Also, the Rochester Honkers are back in action after a brief break for the Northwoods League Allstar game which was held on Tuesday.

The Honkers will play an afternoon game on Wednesday vs. the Mankato MoonDogs at 1:05 PM at Mayo Field in Rochester.

It’ll be a beautiful day for any outdoor events with seasonably mild temperatures as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80° under a partly cloudy-to-mostly sunny sky.

The wind will be light, but there will be some humidity as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s, however as dry air moves in, they will lower into the 50s throughout the afternoon and evening.