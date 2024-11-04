Election Day forecast

It is shaping up to be a dreary, chilly and breezy Election Day this year across the Weather First area…

Temperatures going into Tuesday morning are going to be much colder than Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 40F’s for most as you head out the door on Tuesday morning. It will also be a bit breezy, with winds out of the NW at around 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times. Hold on tight to that umbrella!

Speaking of an umbrella, you certainly will be needing it when you head out the door. Model guidance is in uniform agreement that a widespread batch of rain will be making its way through the area late Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, low pressure will be moving far enough east that forcing begins to drop off. The result is decreasing rain chances throughout the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will still be around though, dashing any hopes for some prolonged late day sun.

High temperatures Tuesday will be pretty stunted given the cloud cover and rain, not to mention the northwest winds bringing cooler air down from Canada. Most of the Weather First area will see high temperatures right around 50F give or take a degree or two. Not bad for this time of year, but the dampness of the air isn’t going to be doing anyone any favors in keeping warm.

Whether you are heading out to work or heading to the polls, you’ll want to have an umbrella, a nice thick sweatshirt, rain jacket and a warm beverage, especially if you find yourself standing in line outside!