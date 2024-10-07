Dry weather pattern continues, temperatures on the increase this week

We’ve started the week on a seasonable note with Monday’s highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night to Tuesday morning will remain quiet and cool with lows dropping to the low-40s Tuesday morning.

There will be a gradual warming trend this week. Highs will return to the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon, and back to the upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

Overnight lows will remain comfortably cool with a clear sky, so at least mornings will have an October feel to them.

Some good news for fall weather lovers, another strong cold front will pass through the upper Midwest this weekend. Highs will go from the upper 60s Saturday to the lower 60s Sunday and into the start of next week.

In the long range, the second half of October is looking to feature some cooler, more seasonable weather. We may even see a little rain toward the end of next week.

