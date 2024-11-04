Dry and pleasant to end the week

We finally dry things out as we head into the second half of the week, with the return of sunshine and pleasant early November temperatures!

Wednesday will be dry, but will likely feature a good deal of cirrostratus cloud coverage late morning and into the afternoon hours. Even with the sun being more filtered out on Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50F’s across the Weather First area. Not a bad day at all!

Thursday will feature more sunshine than Wednesday, with cloud coverage being kept to a minimum. Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. An absolutely beautiful day!

Friday will feature an increase in the cirrus cloud cover once again as a weather system approaches from the west, but things stay dry here locally. Temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 50F’s across the area, which is roughly 10F above the long term average high temperature for this time of year.

While the gloomy and dreary weather may be a spirit dampener for some, plenty of sunshine and more pleasant weather awaits come the middle and end of this week!