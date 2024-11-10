Dry and cooler start to the week, rain chances return midweek

Happy Sunday! We still have a fair deal of cloud cover around the area this afternoon, but the showers from earlier this morning have departed. Temperatures will drop a bit more than the last few nights, with cooler temperatures to start the workweek.

Low temperatures tonight will bottom out in the mid 30F’s, with a good deal of clouds sticking around across the area, especially north of the Minnesota/Iowa border.

Monday and Tuesday this week will feature plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be on the cooler side. Highs will be in the mid 40F’s Monday, and mid to upper 40F’s Tuesday. It will also be quite breezy, with winds out of the north Monday gusting up to 30 mph. Winds shift to out of the southeast Tuesday and remain gusty, up to 25 mph.

Monday night will end up being the coldest night of the forecast, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20F’s. Patchy fog may be a concern too given surface high pressure drifting overhead.

Rain chances return on Wednesday as a cold front passes through. Rainfall accumulations look to remain on the low side, with widespread accumulations of only about 0.10″ or so, with some localized higher amounts possible. Highs will be in the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s, with gusty south/southwest winds up to 25 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be on the warmer side despite Wednesday’s cold front, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s. Sunshine returns as well, with perhaps a few more clouds on Thursday.

Next weekend is still up in the air, no weather pun intended. Cloud cover looks to increase, but rain chances are a bit more uncertain. Temperatures will remain in the low 50F’s, continuing the trend of above average temperatures through next weekend.