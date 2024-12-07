Despite cooling down again next week, mid-December shaping up to be warmer than normal

We’ve got an arctic cold front moving in this coming Tuesday. Temperatures will take a substantial hit from Tuesday through Thursday. However, a milder trend will get underway late next week and looks to last through the middle of December.

A significant trough in the jet stream will deliver a dose of cold, arctic air for a few days next week. After that, the jet stream pattern will keep the coldest air bottled up to our north.

From the 13th through at least the 20th of December, a quiet but mild weather pattern will setup. Indications are that daily high temperatures will be running above the freezing mark through that time period.