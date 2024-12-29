Dense fog returns, still mild for Sunday

After a brief period of sunshine today across the area, dense fog has descended upon us, especially across Olmsted, Mower, Fillmore, Howard, Mitchell and Floyd counties. This fog will hang around through the night tonight, and you’ll want to be careful out on the roads when encountering any of this thick fog!

No dense fog advisories have been issued as of yet, but this may very well change over the next few hours. UPDATE* A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Mower, Fillmore, Olmsted, Dodge, Howard, Mitchell, Floyd, Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago and Hancock counties until 12PM Sunday CST.

One plus side to the dense fog is that it will keep out temperatures on the mild side through the overnight hours. Lows are only going to drop into the low 30F’s by early Sunday morning, which is well above our average high for this time of year!

Fog hangs around through Sunday morning across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, burning off at least slightly for the afternoon hours. We will keep the clouds around through the day, along with a slight chance for a few light rain showers. Not everyone will see rain, but do not be shocked to see a few drops out there tomorrow!

High temperatures will climb into the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s Sunday afternoon, with winds remaining light out of the northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Still warm for this time of year!

Fog will likely redevelop heading into Sunday evening and night, so watch out for it on the roads during this time frame as well!