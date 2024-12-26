Dense fog, drizzle, and rain to wrap up the week, start the weekend

We’ve been stuck under the clouds for more than a week now, and that’s going to continue into, and likely through the coming weekend. On top of that, there is a Dense Fog Advisory until Noon on Friday as there will be areas where visibility is around 1/4 mile or less.

Showers and drizzle will continue Thursday night through Friday, and rain will increase through Friday. Rainfall totals will be unusually high for late December, with around a half inch or more possible by Saturday morning.

Despite the time of year, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for late December through this coming weekend. So, while it’s raining, the good news is that temperatures will stay above freezing this weekend and we’re not looking at any additional ice out of the deal.

There is a slight chance for a few breaks in the clouds and a little sunshine Sunday. Don’t take that to the bank quite yet, but a little sunshine would go a long way.

Cooler air will begin to move back into the region next week. Highs start the week above average on Monday, in the upper 30s. New Year’s Eve and Day will be colder with more seasonable temperatures as highs drop back to the 20s. Late next week will be even colder with highs in the teens to around 20 degrees.