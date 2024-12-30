Dense Fog Advisory through Monday evening, much colder air on the way

Fog has been a staple of our weather diet recently, and that’s no exception through Monday night. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Monday evening due to fog with areas of less than 1/4 mile visibility. Areas of dense fog will remain possible through Monday night into Tuesday morning.

From Tuesday through the rest of this week, temperatures are going to be trending colder. Cold air begins to move into the area Tuesday behind a clipper that has mostly passed by to our south. We will still see occasional snow showers Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high temperature will occur in the morning and temperatures will slowly fall through the day, back down into the 20s.

Arctic air will continue to pour into the region through the rest of this week. Highs drop back to around 20 degrees on New Year’s Day and Thursday. Highs will stay in the teens Friday through Tuesday, and will remain in the single digits much of next week.

After an unusually mild December, colder, winter weather is back and will likely linger through the majority of January. With that said, significant snow-makers have remained elusive. A storm system may pass close enough to us late this coming weekend to bring an accumulation of snow, but track and strength of that system are still very much up in the air.