DENSE FOG ADVISORIES return

Fog has quickly descended across most of southeastern Minnesota, and will continue to cover most of the viewing area as this evening progresses.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the following counties: Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Fillmore, Mower, Freeborn, Howard, Mitchell, Worth, Winnebago, Floyd, Cerro Gordo and Hancock… and will be in effect until 12PM Monday CST.

Reduced visibilities to less than a quarter of a mile at times are expected across all of the viewing area through Monday morning. This may lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Overnight low temperatures are also expected to drop into the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s, creating a risk for freezing fog for any locations that drop below 32F. This may lead to slick spots on the roads, and you’ll want to drive a little more cautiously tonight and Monday morning, given the reduced visibilities and the freezing fog threat. Not everyone will see icing with the fog, but everyone WILL likely see significantly reduced visibilities.

Temperatures Monday will rise above freezing by late morning and early afternoon, ending the freezing fog threat. Dense fog will be dissipating by this time as well. Once it does so, the chances of fog decrease overall for the remainder of the week. This is something I am sure not many people across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa will complain about!