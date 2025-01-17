Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend into early next week

The coldest air of the season so far will begin moving into the region this weekend. The first push of cold air arrives late Friday. The coldest air from this batch of Siberian air moves in this weekend, and wind chills will be nearing -35° Sunday morning and Monday morning.

With wind chills this low, frost bite can occur in as little as 10-30 minutes.

Even though the wind chills won’t be quite that bitter Saturday and Tuesday, this stretch of cold is going to last from late Friday into the middle of next week. Whatever outdoor projects you’d like to get completed before the bone-chilling cold arrives, it would be best to get them done Friday.